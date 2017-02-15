See All The Celebs Who Sat Front Row At Yeezy Season 5

Hailey Baldwin (left) and La La Anthony sit front row at the Yeezy Season 5 show. Twitter

No fainting models or late start times this season: Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 collection at New York Fashion Week today without the drama (read all about last season’s fiasco here). The show garnered a star-studded front row including wife Kim Kardashian West who was, naturally, front and center.

Kim Kardashian West leaving her New York apartment to go to the Yeezy Season 5 show. Splash

Though past seasons have seen the whole Kardashian clan show support, this season only saw Kim and sister Kylie Jenner in attendance. Other celebrities at the show included Hailey Baldwin, La La Anthony, Pusha T, A$AP Ferg and Rich The Kid, while Off-White’s Virgil Abloh was seen backstage.

Hailey Baldwin heading to the Yeezy Season 5 show. Splash

Whatever or whoever we were talking about must have been good @haileybaldwin 😂😂Yeezy fashion show was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ySpOe6dnsA — LA LA (@lala) February 15, 2017

For those who wanted the close up 👀…congrats Ye ! #YeezySeason5 A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Yea that boy did it again #bkway A post shared by RICH THE KID (@richthekid) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

The show began with a projection of the latest Yeezy looks on a huge pillar screen. Models then physically walked the runway. The collection included a series of new launches, such as denim and a new running shoe that had a chunkier sole than the signature Yeezy Boost 350s. West also showed his slouchy stiletto thigh-high boots again (only, this season, they didn’t fall apart on the runway).

Want More?

Why Kim Kardashian West Wore This Color to the Yeezy Season 5 Show

The Most Memorable Moments From Kanye West’s Yeezy Fashion Shows

Kim Kardashian West Just Wore Those Crazy Vetements x Manolo Blahnik Boots