All the New York Fashion Week Shows Bella Hadid Has Walked in So Far

By / 1 hour ago
Bella Hadid Prabal Gurung Ready-to-Wear Fall
Bella Hadid walks at the Prabal Gurung show.
REX Shutterstock

 

She’s no rookie on the runway, having walked Michael Kors, Bottega Veneta, Anna Sui, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs and many other shows for spring 2017, but Bella Hadid seems to be having a moment right now.

Over the past year, Hadid has had quite a few firsts: she walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she joined the Nike family for a fall 2016 campaign and she walked the Carolina Herrera fall 2017 runway for the first time on Monday, among many others. You can add that to an impressive roster of other shows she has already walked over the past week — Prabal Gurung, Sies Marjan, Alexander Wang and Tommy Hilfiger. Not to mention, she turned out to fete Riccardo Tisci’s new sneakers with Nike at Bergdorf Goodman’s NikeLab last week.

Carolina Herrera Ready to Wear Fall 2017Carolina Herrera fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
NikeLab Collaboration with Riccardo TisciBella Hadid at the NikeLab opening at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City on Feb. 7, 2017. REX Shutterstock
Bella Hadid walks the Prabal Gurung show.Bella Hadid walks the Prabal Gurung show. REX Shutterstock
Sies Marjan Ready to Wear Fall 2017Sies Marjan fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
alexander wang ready to wear fall 2017Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion Week fall 2017. REX Shutterstock.
bella hadidBella Hadid at the Tommy Hilfiger fall 2017 runway show. REX Shutterstock

And we still have a three more days left of New York Fashion Week. Not to mention, there’s London, Milan and Paris to look forward to in the coming weeks. Phew, we’re already exhausted for her!

