Altuzarra Laces Up Extreme Combat Boots for Fall 2017

View Slideshow Altuzarra fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

They will be the boots to beat at New York Fashion Week.

For fall ’17, Joseph Altuzarra sent out a rugged-chic army of extreme lace-up lug sole combat boots in black, red and oxblood on Sunday. In an inspired move, they were paired with refined suiting and regal outerwear.

Altuzarra fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

There was also a pointed-toe stiletto boot version of the racy laced styled and an oxford too, but the tough, tall and military-inflected versions were the most bewitching.

Altuzarra fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Though the collection, which was inspired by Northern European Renaissance portraiture, had lots of tricks up its sleeve — from jangly earrings to ’80s-style plush headbands and scrunchy leather armbands — it was those beautifully badass boots that indeed stole the show.

Altuzarra fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

To see the full collection, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Lacoste’s Futuristic Fall Collection Still References ’90s Grunge Style

Kylie Jenner Sizzles in New Chain-Link Dress With Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

Kate Spade Makes Floral and Leopard Work Together For Fall

What Fashion Wears When It’s Snowing During NYFW

Naomi Campbell Wore Fuzzy Heels in La Perla’s Fall ’17 Runway Show

Kanye West Will Show Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week

Paris Hilton Brings to Life ‘Stars Are Blind’ in Barely There Shiny Crop Top and Soaring Pumps at NYFW