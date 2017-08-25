What You Need to Know About the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner on the catwalk at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock

Though the annual December fete is still a few months away, Angels are getting ready to spread their wings and glide down the runway for the Victoria’s Secret 2017 Fashion Show. And as they prepare themselves, the show is really beginning to manifest itself.

After last week’s casting, 14 Angels have been confirmed: Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepool, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Donaldson, Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio Martha, Stella Maxwell, Lais Ribeiro, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Martha Hunt and Taylor Hill. And Adriana Lima will grace the VS runway with her presence one last time.

Lima has been a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show staple for almost two decades, missing only two since 1999. Last year she was joined by fan-favorites Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

The word on the street is that this year’s show will take place in Shanghai, quite a difference from last year’s Parisian locale. Victoria’s Secret opened its debut store in Shanghai’s Lippo Plaza in March, so the Far East destination for the 2017 show is quite apt.

There’s no word yet on the musical artist who will join the Victoria’s Secret Angels on the runway this year, but if it’s anything like last year’s Bruno Mars performance with Lady Gaga and The Weeknd, it is sure to be remarkable.

Another detail still up in the air is what bra to expect to see. Last year’s highlight was the Fantasy Bra, a $3 million masterpiece modeled by Tookes and designed by jeweler Eddie Borgo from diamonds and emeralds. It’s a tough piece to outdo, but Victoria’s Secret can handle it.

And for anyone who just can’t wait until December to see what the brand will have in store for us, VS offers a museum exhibiting looks from past shows at its Fifth Avenue store in New York.