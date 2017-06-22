Crazy Fashion, Shoes and Hats at the 2017 Royal Ascot

View Slideshow Guests at the 2017 Royal Ascot. REX Shutterstock

The annual Royal Ascot, held at the Ascot Racecourse near the British royal family’s Windsor Castle, brings out some really wild fashion.

Guests at the five-day event go all-out when it comes to their outfits, especially their hats. Consider it the Kentucky Derby of the U.K. These are not just chic and prim fascinators that the Duchess of Cambridge would wear. These hats come with feathers, embellishments and, in one woman’s case, a giant hat meant to resemble an open book.

Even Queen Elizabeth II, who always attends the event because she owns racehorses, wears uncharacteristically bright colors for the occasion. While hats are certainly the center of attention, there’s plenty of good footwear to note. There were strappy nude sandals, sparkly pumps, bows and even butterfly-print hosiery.

While Kate Middleton kept her look demure in a white lace Alexander McQueen dress and nude pumps, most of the guests wear totally unique looks.

Click through the gallery to see more fashion from the Royal Ascot.

