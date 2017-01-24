Mischa Barton’s Cool California Style on ‘The O.C.’

Mischa Barton on "The O.C." in Season 3. Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

Mischa Barton’s Marissa Cooper character on the hit 2003-07 Fox TV series “The O.C.” lived a life of privilege. She grew up in the wealthy town of Newport Beach, Calif., where she was afforded anything she could ever want.

Naturally, Barton, who turns 31 today, had a California-cool wardrobe to match that often included wispy tanks and dresses, long, beaded necklaces, sandals, flats and casual jeans. While Barton’s low-slung skirts and tube tops might not be back in style quite yet, she did favor a timeless, classic ballet flat.

Barton wearing black flats during “The O.C.” in Season 3. Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

Mischa Barton wearing flat sandals on “The O.C.” in Season 3. Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

The cast of “The O.C.” Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

Of course, the California lifestyle also meant that Barton could sometimes be found barefoot on the beach.

Barton goes barefoot on the beach in “The O.C.” Season 3. Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

While Barton’s character suffered a tragic death in the Season 3 finale, we did get to see plenty of great style moments before she was gone. Click through the gallery to see more of Barton’s style on the show.