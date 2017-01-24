Mischa Barton’s Cool California Style on ‘The O.C.’

Mischa Barton’s Marissa Cooper character on the hit 2003-07 Fox TV series “The O.C.” lived a life of privilege. She grew up in the wealthy town of Newport Beach, Calif., where she was afforded anything she could ever want.
Naturally, Barton, who turns 31 today, had a California-cool wardrobe to match that often included wispy tanks and dresses, long, beaded necklaces, sandals, flats and casual jeans. While Barton’s low-slung skirts and tube tops might not be back in style quite yet, she did favor a timeless, classic ballet flat.
Of course, the California lifestyle also meant that Barton could sometimes be found barefoot on the beach.
While Barton’s character suffered a tragic death in the Season 3 finale, we did get to see plenty of great style moments before she was gone. Click through the gallery to see more of Barton’s style on the show.