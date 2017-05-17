Music Box Films Buys Rights to Manolo Blahnik Documentary

Manolo Blahnik Courtesy photo

Music Box Films has obtained the North American rights for “Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards,” a documentary about the footwear designer Manolo Blahnik, according to Footwear News’ sister news site Variety.

The documentary, which was screened at the Berlin Film Festival last year, was directed by Michael Roberts and produced by Neil Zeiger, Gillian Mosely and Bronwyn Cosgrave of Nevision.

The film delves into Blahnik’s life as a designer and features figures including Anna Wintour, Andre Leon Talley, Paloma Picasso, Charlotte Olympia, Iman, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, David Bailey, Isaac Mizrahi, Joan Burnstein and Karlie Kloss.

“We are thrilled to give audiences an insightful look at one of fashion’s most iconic and talented artists,” Music Box president William Schopf told Variety. “We look forward to working with Manolo Blahnik, Content Media and the creative team behind the film.”

This film is among many projects the footwear designer is engaged in. Earlier this year, Blahnik mounted an exhibition that debuted in Milan titled the “Manolo Blahnik: The Art of Shoes.” The traveling show featured 212 shoes — selected among more than 30,000 styles — and 80 sketches in the Palazzo Morando.

