Hailey Baldwin Flaunted Fendi Boots From the Fall ’17 Runway

By / 57 mins ago
hailey baldwin fashion los angeles awards
Hailey Baldwin at the 2017 Daily Front Row Awards.
REX Shutterstock

All eyes were on Hailey Baldwin’s straight-off-the-runway boots at Sunday evening’s 2017 Daily Front Row Awards. In head-to-toe Fendi, the model paired the red thigh-high kicks with a short pale pink dress from the fall ’17 collection.

hailey baldwin fashion los angeles awardsHailey Baldwin at the 2017 Daily Front Row Awards. REX Shutterstock

Fire-engine red was the champion color of the fall ’17 fashion weeks. The latest Fendi collection celebrated the color in several over-the-knee styles.

Related
Shoe of the Week: Supra's Deadly-Sharp New Sneakers

Fendi ready to wear fall 2017Fendi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
fendiFendi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Baldwin, who was a presenter at the ceremony, is no stranger to the thigh-high trend. She’s been spotted recently wearing both denim and suede over-the-knee boots.

Celebrities No Pants TrendHailey Baldwin in Thierry Mugler denim boots. Splash
Hailey Baldwin Kylie Jenner Birthday PartyHailey Baldwin in gray suede lace-up boots. Splash.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at the 2017 Daily Front Row Awards.

View Slideshow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s