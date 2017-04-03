Hailey Baldwin Flaunted Fendi Boots From the Fall ’17 Runway

Hailey Baldwin at the 2017 Daily Front Row Awards. REX Shutterstock

All eyes were on Hailey Baldwin’s straight-off-the-runway boots at Sunday evening’s 2017 Daily Front Row Awards. In head-to-toe Fendi, the model paired the red thigh-high kicks with a short pale pink dress from the fall ’17 collection.

Fire-engine red was the champion color of the fall ’17 fashion weeks. The latest Fendi collection celebrated the color in several over-the-knee styles.

Fendi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Fendi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Baldwin, who was a presenter at the ceremony, is no stranger to the thigh-high trend. She’s been spotted recently wearing both denim and suede over-the-knee boots.

Hailey Baldwin in Thierry Mugler denim boots. Splash

Hailey Baldwin in gray suede lace-up boots. Splash.

