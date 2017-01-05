Zendaya and More Cool Millennials Star in Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring Ad Campaign

Zendaya Dolce & Gabbana Ad Campaign
Zendaya (front) in Dolce & Gabbana's spring '17 ad campaign.
Instagram

Dolce & Gabbana unveiled its spring ’17 ad campaign today, set on the Italian island of Capri.

In its continued push to appeal to millennials, the Italian label tapped a group of young faces to front the campaign. Of course, no campaign geared toward a youthful crowd would be complete without an accompanying hashtag — the brand chose #DGMillennials, among others.

Zendaya and a group of international peers were photographed frolicking in the streets of Capri, decked out in D&G’s usual wild prints. In one shot, Zendaya, who also has her own shoe line, wears a pair of D&G red and white sneakers. In another, she wears jeweled peep-toe pumps.

 

Others in the campaign include internet personality and actor Cameron Dallas, fashion influencer Luka Sabbat, fledgling singer and model Sonia Ben Ammar, and model and actress Thylane Blondeau.

 

