You Have To See Saint Laurent’s Crazy $2K Roller Skate Heels

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello roller heels Courtesy of brand

Walking in stilettos may be a challenge on its own — but Saint Laurent is throwing you a new curveball. The luxury brand has just debuted its new roller skate heels, designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. The four women’s styles, ranging from simple polka-dot pumps to snakeskin slingbacks, feature four wheels and a gripped toe stopper (because, safety first, y’all).

The roller styles retail for $1,995 and are available at Saint Laurent’s boutique in New York City (212-980-2970).

Though they aren’t available on the brand’s e-commerce site as of yet, you’re best to keep your eye out when they do, as they will likely sell fast.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello roller heels Courtesy of brand

Saint Laurent has made the roller skate somewhat of a signature. In addition to these new, heeled styles, the brand has also shown sneaker roller skate styles, which are new interpretations of its Court Classic high-tops. You can still find the sneaker rollers on select retailer sites, such as Luisaviaroma. (Click here for an embellished star style.)

Vaccarello joined Saint Laurent as creative director last year. He succeeds Hedi Slimane and is the sixth ready-to-wear designer at the label.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello roller heels Courtesy of brand

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello roller heels Courtesy of brand

Want more women’s coverage?

21 Budget-Friendly Women’s Shoes to Buy From H&M Right Now

15 Luxurious Women’s Pool Slides

19 Shoes to Shop at Zara.com Right Now That Are On Trend

Celebrities Embracing the Socks-With-Sandals Trend

5 Ways To Wear the Monochromatic Fashion Trend This Summer