The Yeezy Season 5 Fashion Show Went Off Without a Hitch

Things have definitely changed.

While Kanye West didn’t mess around today with his holier-than-thou signature streetwear for fall ’17, his show (officially entitled Season 5), which is often plagued with production and logistical errors, went off without a hitch. No long waits, no models falling over or needing to be carried down the runway due to ill-fitting boots, and no drama.

Instead of the standard catwalk setup, looks were first shown as live clips shot in 360 and projected onto a large cylinder in the center of the space. Afterwards, the show moved from virtual to actual reality, with models completing a simple runway loop. Again, nobody fell down.

Let’s get straight to the shoes: West clearly likes to explore variations on similar styles with over-the-knee boots, workboots and sellout sneakers, most importantly. This season, the latter was of a new generation from Kanye, in what’s being referred to as the Adidas Yeezy Runner. An updated take on a ’90s tech running look, it was defined by its exaggerated outsole.

Those controversial wader stiletto boots were back too, this time in camo canvas, patent and suede. The fit and construction appeared to have improved from last season. There was also a stretchy fitted version, done in oxblood leather.

Another new shoe idea was the mid-calf, pull-on suede cowboy boot. Paired with slouchy denim, it gave a whole new meaning to the Wild West.

