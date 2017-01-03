Yeezy Season 3 Collection Is on Sale Right Now

By / 4 hours ago
Yeezy Season 3 Sale
Yeezy Season 3 boots.
Courtesy Photo

In the midst of post-Christmas retail sales, this is one that comes as a bit of a shock.

Today, the Yeezy Season 3 collection available on Yeezysupply.com is 30 percent off, including footwear. An email went out this morning with the announcement.

Yeezy Season 3 SaleThe email announcing the Yeezy Season 3 sale. Courtesy Photo

The Kardashian-favored mid-calf boots have been reduced from $995 to $697. The military-style boots are $452, down from $645, and the thigh-high knit boots that were originally priced at $1,250 are now $875.

Yeezy Season 3 SaleThe Yeezy Season 3 shoe collection. Courtesy Photo

Khloe Kardashian was the latest family member to be spotted wearing the black mesh boots as she headed to Los Angeles International Airport ahead of Christmas.

Khloe Kardashian Celebrity Statement ShoesDecember 2016: Khloe Kardashian in Yeezy boots at Los Angeles International Airport. Splash
Yeezy Season 3 Mesh BootsKhloe Kardashian wore these Yeezy Season 3 boots. Courtesy Photo

Sizes are limited for some of the styles, so if you’re looking to snap up a pair, do it quickly.

