How One Italian Shoe Brand Is Making Inroads Everywhere From Asia to the U.S.

A portrait of Coliac's Martina Grasselli. Courtesy of brand

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture of personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. Read on.

COLIAC

LAUNCHED: 2009

BASE: “I have lived in Milan since I was 16 years old. I moved here to study, and of course, working in the fashion world, I decided to stabilize here.”

MADE IN: Italy

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS: “Ironic, surreal and irreverent.”

CREATIVE PROCESS: “Inspiration always arises from art — different artistic currents fascinate me and I transform the emotions that they send me into projects. The constant of all Coliac collections are details, especially metallic or decorative.”

A shoe from Coliac. Courtesy of brand.

SHOP TALK: “The main market is Asia: [mainly] China and Korea. My creations are also highly appreciated in Europe, Middle East and Russia. We are working to make Coliac a well-established brand in America.”

WISE WORDS: “Especially at the beginning, it was hard, totalizing work that becomes an everyday routine. But if it is a real dream moved by passion, there is no better advice than starting to do everything, because it can be realized.”

INSPIRATION: “A lot of my mom’s bijoux collections, Deco Italian, Russian constructivism, primary colors, Bali, Mendini and Sottsass.”

WHAT’S NEXT: “Last season I started with the Coliac clothing collection. I hope to make it grow and that it is always better in parallel with the shoes and jewels, which are my first love.”

