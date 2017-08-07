7 Chic Flat Sandals For Your Vacation Getaway

View Slideshow K. Jacques suede crisscross sandals, Cinq à Sept dress. Bridges Aderhold

The best part about going on vacation? Vacation dressing — specifically summer sandals. Luckily, the resort season’s sandal assortment is getaway-ready with heat-seeking hues, easy shapes and sprightly embellishments. Just add breezy dresses and statement swimwear into the mix and you’ve got yourself a packed suitcase.

If you’re in the market for statement sandals, look no further than Aquazzura’s feathered flats with mixed animal prints (seen below). The style can be dressed down with jeans, or clashed with a printed dress for a fun poolside look.

Aquazzura feathered sandals, Tanya Taylor dress, Johanna Ortiz earrings. Bridges Aderhold

Equally as whimsical is Sophia Webster’s pompom slide sandals. Wear them with a matching pink swimsuit for a monochromatic aesthetic. We also love Loeffler Randall’s flower-embellished sandals, which are best paired with a summer dress.

Want a more minimal, refined option? K. Jacques’ suede crisscross style, in a perfect burnt yellow colorway, can be worn with just about anything. So can Dear Frances’ raffia slides, which hit all the right summer notes.

For more sandals, click through the gallery.

