How the ’90s Platform Got Remade for Resort 2018

Circus by Sam Edelman velvet embellished platforms. Courtesy of brand

Get ready for liftoff. For resort ’18, women’s brands embraced the ’90s-inspired platform sandal — but with a new twist. Bold colors and refined embellishments offered a fresh interpretation of the classic style.

Paul Andrew platform with a mirrored sole. Courtesy of brand

Whereas the ’90s platforms were all about minimalism, these new sandals are more maximalist. Case and point: Circus by Sam Edelman’s velvet platform style, which is embellished with whimsical motifs. The same goes for Frances Valentine’s satin platform style, which has an oversized bow detail.

Sophia Webster satin embellished platforms. Courtesy of brand

And then there’s the staggering height. Laurence Dacade took the platform to new heights, debuting a sky-high style in a sprightly orange leather. Paul Andrew added a mirror sole onto its metallic platform — for a dash of disco fever.

Laurence Dacade leather platform. Courtesy of brand

Nine West frayed-denim platform sandal. Courtesy of brand

Frances Valentine satin bow-embellished sandal. Courtesy of brand

