How the ’90s Platform Got Remade for Resort 2018

Get ready for liftoff. For resort ’18, women’s brands embraced the ’90s-inspired platform sandal — but with a new twist. Bold colors and refined embellishments offered a fresh interpretation of the classic style.
Whereas the ’90s platforms were all about minimalism, these new sandals are more maximalist. Case and point: Circus by Sam Edelman’s velvet platform style, which is embellished with whimsical motifs. The same goes for Frances Valentine’s satin platform style, which has an oversized bow detail.
And then there’s the staggering height. Laurence Dacade took the platform to new heights, debuting a sky-high style in a sprightly orange leather. Paul Andrew added a mirror sole onto its metallic platform — for a dash of disco fever.
