Why The Female Force Behind Faryl Robin Is Passionate About Supporting Other Women

Courtesy of Nicholas Doyle

For Faryl Morse, the ability to think outside the box has allowed her to survive — and thrive — in a tough climate.

The New York-based entrepreneur, who has transformed her company, Faryl Robin, into a formidable private label and product development player, opens up about the need to support other women and managing growth in the right way.

Biggest career breakthrough:

“Starting Faryl Robin. As the daughter of entrepreneurial parents, the idea of owning my own business was very natural. I had to work harder and smarter than I ever did. I used every experience I ever had — from working in retail, as a customer service rep, sweeping factory floors, buying and designing. Every day I draw on these experiences and it’s made the company and me what we are today. I love what I do and I feel blessed that I get to do what I love every day.”

What she would have done differently:

“I’m a believer that everything happens the way it’s supposed to happen and we are where we are supposed to be when we are supposed to be there. No regrets.”

Whether women have done enough to support other women:

“Historically, no, but I think we are getting better at it. Programs like WIFI have done a tremendous amount to help teach women how to be more supportive and how to be better mentors. Women like Diane Sullivan, Libby Edelman and Carol Baiocchi are teaching an entire generation of women in the footwear industry that being smart, successful and generous is not mutually exclusive. I feel very strongly that we owe it to ourselves, each other and our daughters to become better at being kind and supportive of other women — inside and outside the office.”

The biggest challenge she faced and how she overcame it:

“This was a big growth year for Faryl Robin. Growth is an amazing thing but scary. Part of our success is our ability to be nimble and quick, to think outside the box. We take a bold, even maverick approach, to design and development. This past year we spent and will continue to spend a tremendous amount of time reminding ourselves to remain true to that spirit, to remain innovative and thoughtful.”

Advice she would give to her younger self:

“I try to be a bit kinder to myself now then I once was.”