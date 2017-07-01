Whitney Port Buys 1950s-Style Home in The Hills for $1.5M That She’s Renovating

Whitney Port buys $1.5 million home in The Hills. Courtesy of Trulia.com

Plenty of closet space is hard to come by in the Big Apple, so with a baby on the way, Whitney Port and husband Tim Rosenman are back to where things started for Port, The Hills.

The former MTV fixture, formerly of reality programs “The Hills” and “The City,” bought a $1.5 million ranch-style home in Studio City, Calif., where she and Roseman will set up roost at the 2,400-square-foot property, Truila.com reported last Friday.

Whitney Port tied the knot with Tim Rosenman in an Ashi Couture dress paired with Paul Andrew booties. Hannah Costello.

The lifestyle guru’s new pad was built in 1953, and some of the exterior’s style features still reflect its former years — just look to the green paint with white trim and a jelly bean-shaped pool to see the former owner’s throwback aesthetic.

Though the home has been remodeled, along with the addition of solar panels, Port and her other half plan to do some extensive renovations.

Taking to her eponymous blog, where she dispenses her wisdom on head-to-toe fashion, entertaining and her experience preparing to welcome her first child, she told her fans what’s in store.

“So we JUST got the keys to our new home which is super exciting, but before we move ( date is still tbd because we are currently in renovation mode, scary!!!) we wanted to show our baby ( and you guys 🙂 ) where we lived before he/she was born and show why we didn’t want to bring he/she home to this place! So many stairs, no doors, soooo vertical, etc., etc., you’ll see,” she explained in a blog post.

“Really, you can bring a baby home to wherever. I mean, my friend recently told me her sister’s baby’s nursery was a closet! But we were ready to take this next step and really nest up! Hopefully we get into our new home before he/she comes!!! Really living on the edge here.”

Among some of Port’s must-have fashion items, the TV personality recently shared on her blog a recommendation on compression socks by Vim & Vigr for expectant mothers.

“In case you didn’t know, your ankles and legs can swell during pregnancy and compression socks gently squeeze your legs to keep blood flowing,” she wrote, adding that the brand offers “designer socks with health benefits, and designed with you in mind.”