5 Ways White Shoes Appeared at London Men’s Fashion Week

View Slideshow E. Tautz spring '18 collection. REX Shutterstock

With London Fashion Week officially coming to an end today, we’re taking a look at one of the biggest trends to come out of the spring ’18 men’s shows: white shoes. Whether it be sporty sneakers or dressier boots, London-based brands avoided color and looked to stark white fabrications instead.

While white low-top court sneakers are proving to be an everlasting trend — we saw it for fall ’17, too — there were attempts at creating new silhouettes this season. Below, see five fresh takes on the white shoe trend.

1. Athletic Runners

Astrid Andersen’s sporty white runners have asymmetrical lacing.

Astrid Andersen spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

2. White Boots

Topman Design’s white boots feature front cutout details.

Topman Design spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

3. Off-White Sneakers

E. Tautz’s off-white low-tops have a textural finish.

E. Tautz spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

4. Strappy Slides

Vivienne Westwood’s strappy slide sandals feature silver hardware.

Vivienne Westwood spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

5. Laceless Sneakers

Matthew Miller’s padded sneakers are laceless and streamlined.

Matthew Miller spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

For more white shoes, click through the gallery.

Want more London coverage?

The Top Shoes From London Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2018

The Craziest Shoes From London Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2018

Liam Hodges and Fila Collaborate On Sneakers at London Fashion Week

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Shows Psychedelic Boots at London Fashion Week

Crazy Shoes on the Runway at Graduate Fashion Week in London