What Fashion Is Saying on Social Media on International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, social media has been flooded today with messages of positivity and support for women. Designers, brands and celebrities are involved in supporting women’s causes and shining a light on women’s issues through the use of social media. We’ve rounded up what fashion is saying about International Women’s Day.
Happy International Women's Day! From Monsieur Dior, our founder, to #MariaGraziaChiuri today, women have always been a driving force and primary inspiration for the house of Dior. Now, more than ever, women are occupying center stage, especially since the arrival of our new Artistic Director, who made a powerful statement in her first Dior collection with the 'We Should All Be Feminists' T-shirt inspired by an essay from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Join the movement! © Brigitte Niedermair
What I’ve always wanted most is women and girls working together, and lifting each other up. There’s such a big world out there, and if you just take time to look outside of yourself, there is so much that can be done. In honor of International Women’s Day, I have a special announcement coming your way. Tune into my Instagram live at 6:15PM EST to hear more. #InternationalWomensDay #DoYou #girlstrong
This #InternationalWomensDay I wanted to honor a few of the brave and brilliant women whose life stories and accomplishments have inspired me (and countless others) to reach higher, work harder, and dare to do the impossible. Today we celebrate you, the icons, artists, nerds, explorers, activists who make our world better every day. Happy #IWD2017
It's time to end all forms of discrimination. Let's support and love one another. Happy Women's Day for all women around the world! #equality #loveistheanswer #weareone #internationalwomensday ❤🌎 É hora de acabar com todas as formas de discriminação. Vamos apoiar e amar uns aos outros. Feliz dia das mulheres para todas mulheres ao redor do mundo! #igualdade #oamoréaresposta #diainternacionaldasmulheres
Happy international women's day! Today, and everyday, we celebrate the exuberant, brilliant, passionate, dedicated and beautiful women who inspire us. We sat down with @barneysny, and PG Muses- model @candicehuffine and singer / songwriter @dianagordonofcl- both of whom embody our ideal of femininity with a bite, to discuss what being an empowered women means today. See the full video on The Window at the link in our bio, and pre-order our Fall 2017 t-shirts, benefiting @plannedparenthood, @aclu_nationwide and @sfnepal, at @barneysny. 🎥 @stevepearson #pgworld #pgmuse #femininitywithabite #beautywithsubstance #modernglamour #internationalwomensday #candicehuffine #dianagordon
“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.”- Estée Lauder To celebrate #InternationalWomensDay, I will be talking to @sundaytimeslorraine and @sarahcreal from Estée Lauder in an exclusive Facebook Live discussion! Inspired by the iconic founder of @esteelauder who once said “I never dreamed about success, I worked for it”, Lorraine, Sarah and myself will chat about our careers, lives and how women inspire us. Tune in to my @Facebook page today at 7:15pm GMT and take part X VB #SheMeansBusiness #VBxEsteeLauder
