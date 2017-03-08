What Fashion Is Saying on Social Media on International Women’s Day

By / 1 hour ago
Womens Day Cushnie Et Ochs
Designers Carly Cushnie (left) and Michelle Ochs (right) with model Cindy Bruna.
Instagram

On International Women’s Day, social media has been flooded today with messages of positivity and support for women. Designers, brands and celebrities are involved in supporting women’s causes and shining a light on women’s issues through the use of social media. We’ve rounded up what fashion is saying about International Women’s Day.

#internationalwomensday

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMAN'S DAY ! Celebrating and joining forces !

A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg's diary (@therealdvf) on

❤S/O WOMEN! ❤#internationalwomensday

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we raise them. May we be them. #internationalwomensday

A post shared by CUSHNIE ET OCHS (@cushnieetochs) on

❤️ Happy International Women's Day ❤️

A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on

Stand with us. #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld) on

Sister power 💪🏻 @valentinaferragni

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

#internationalwomensday #esteemodel

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Inspirational words from #EmmaStone for #InternationalWomensDay

A post shared by Jimmy Choo (@jimmychoo) on

Girls. Rule. 🚺💪🏿🚺💪🏾🚺💪🏽🚺💪🏼🚺💪🏻🚺

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Happy International Woman's Day 💕

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Want more?

Related
5 Shoes That Celebrate Female Empowerment

Under Armour’s Message to Women: ‘You’re More Than a Pretty Face’

12 Designers and Brands That Support Women’s Causes

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s