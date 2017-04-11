11 Western-Inspired Boots To Wear To Coachella

View Slideshow Golden Goose leather and metallic boot, $900. Farfetch.

Coachella is just around the corner, so it’s time to get shopping. The music festival — which runs from April 14 to April 23 in Indio, Calif. — is all about embracing boho-chic style. Luckily, there’s a cool crop of western-inspired boots on the market right now, which will give your outfit that perfect finishing touch.

Though we’ve already rounded up denim boots for Coachella (another great option), the classic western-inspired look is a no-brainer. The refined styles range from super affordable to more high-end. Just look for details like buckles, suede and fringe.

Topshop buckled bootie, $100; Topshop



In the designer realm, Golden Goose’s has a fun take on cowboy boots. The distressed red leather and metallic accents will instantly add pop. Other standouts include Alexandre Birman’s python bootie, which has a chic slingback accent.

More affordable options include Topshop’s ankle bootie with western buckling. The style would look amazing with jeans. We could also see this ASOS boot adding a grungy element to a more feminine floral dress.

For more Coachella boots, click through the gallery.

