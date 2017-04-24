11 Bridal Flats You Can Switch Into For The Wedding Reception

View Slideshow Delpozo brocade flat, $718; Matchesfashion.com. Matchesfashion.com.

In honor of the spring ’18 collections from Bridal Fashion Week (check out our coverage of the Marchesa show here), we’re taking a look at some of the best bridal shoes on the market right now. The toughest to find? Bridal flats. While many brides choose a heel to balance out the longer, fuller hemlines of their dresses, a chic flat is the perfect style to switch into for the reception.

The key to pulling off the bridal flat is looking for luxurious finishes and refined details. Stick to colors like white and pastels, though a poppy pink or blue is perfectly acceptable. We love Delpozo’s brocade mule, which adds an unexpected flourish to more classic gown silhouettes.



Attico wrap-tied flat, $740; Net-a-porter

Attico’s wrap-tied mule is the perfect option for a beach wedding. More affordable options include white flats by Blue by Betsey Johnson and Badgley Mischka.

Looking for that “something blue”? Manolo Blahnik’s iconic Hangisi style is available in a blue satin. We also recommend Roger Vivier’s pink satin flat, which is a bold, but beautiful, choice.

For more bridal flats, click through the gallery.

Want more wedding ideas?

11 Bridal Shoes That Are All Under $150

The Best Designer Bridal Shoes Under $700

These Marchesa Wedding Shoes Break the Bridal Mold

A Closer Look at Kardashian Favorite Olgana Paris’ Bridal Shoes

11 Bridal Shoes You’ll Actually Wear Again