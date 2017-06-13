A Closer Look at Vivienne Westwood’s Recycled Plastic Bottle Shoes

Vivienne Westwood spring '18 men's collection. REX Shutterstock

Vivienne Westwood is known for its theatrical runway shows, and the label’s spring ’18 men’s presentation during London Fashion Week yesterday certainly didn’t disappoint. Among other daring looks, including men in platform sandals, creative director Andreas Kronthaler showed shoes made from recycled plastic bottles.

Paired with simple suits and shockingly wearable ready-to-wear, the experimental shoes ware made from flattened plastic bottles and secured onto the foot via roping. The recycled message here comes as no surprise: Just last week, Westwood spoke out about the fashion industry’s tendency to drive overconsumption, where she called for a consumer buying halt.

Vivienne Westwood spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time the brand has sent out experimental shoes. Last season, Vivienne Westwood’s rebellious co-ed collection included metallic heeled boots for men. Highlights also included a pair of bright red metallic knee boots, which had edges that were cut in the shapes of flames.

Here’s a closer look at this season’s plastic bottle shoes:

Vivienne Westwood’s spring ’18 plastic bottle shoes. REX Shutterstock

