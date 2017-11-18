First Look: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Models Will Stomp Out in These Sensual Shoes By Brian Atwood

The Victoria's Secret 2016 fashion show. Rex Shutterstock

The Angels are just a few days away from spreading their wings down the runway for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This year, the highly anticipated event is headed to Shanghai, and for the third time, Brian Atwood has designed the shoe looks.

With more than 100 pairs of shoes made, the models, including Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid and Lily Aldridge, will be seen walking the catwalk in nearly 22 different styles.

An exclusive sketch of Brian Atwood’s shoe design for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Courtesy of brand

“This season it is all about boots. Whether they are painted embroidered or studded,” Atwood told Footwear News. “We usually only go as high as a 120mm heel. The Angels can work that with no problem. Their feet barely touch the runway. They float and it gives me chills every time.”

Looking back at the designer’s past VS show designs, we can expect major glam and sex appeal.

This time around, Atwood said he was inspired by the Shanghai skylines and the energy of the city.

Alessandra Ambrosio on the catwalk at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

On his favorite looks, he said, “I love these amazing patchwork embroidered boots with feathers, and I also love all the punk boots we did. The gladiator sun dial boots are sick.”

Be sure to tune in to see the shoes up close and personal on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on CBS.

