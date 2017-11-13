These Italian Aristocrats Have Another Line With Yoox

In the case of Italian aristocrats and sisters Viola and Vera Arrivabene, two times are the charm. The design duo behind footwear brand ViBi Venezia partnered with lifestyle e-tailer Yoox for the second time, releasing a Venetian-inspired collection in time for the holidays. With a shared loved for Italy and the success of the first capsule collection in 2014, the online lifestyle store and ViBi Venezia embarked on a mini-collection featuring the shoe brand’s beloved furlanes.

ViBi Venezia has created an exclusive holiday capsule collection for Yoox. Courtesy of Yoox

“The furlane slippers are gifts of coziness and style for everyone. We were the first to discover and propose this cool Italian emerging brand in 2014 and are happy to host them again on Yoox this fall with new exclusive models,” said Marco Tonizzo, Yoox head of merchandising.

The exclusive line includes ViBi Venezia’s signature slippers, the traditional velvet furlanes worn by the gondoliers of Venice, as well as a new Sabot model, a mule silhouette. A festive palette of colors — eight for women and three for men — include navy blue, royal Bordeaux, green and blue stripes inspired by the Venetian skyline.

“We thought of the colors of the walls of Venice, the sun setting and the reflections of the city on the water of the canals. It is great to think that our brand took its first steps with Yoox, and today, we’ve found ourselves together again,” said Viola and Vera Arrivabene.

The ViBi Venezia x Yoox holiday collection was inspired by the Venetian sky and the reflections of palaces on water. Courtesy of Yoox

The Arrivabene sisters also shared their enthusiasm around the endless styling possibilities for the shoes with Footwear News. The versatile model fits the bill for both formal and casual looks.

“It depends on where you wish to spend your holidays. You could wear the velvet ones with an evening dress or tuxedo by the fireplace with your family on Christmas Eve, or if you’re leaving to somewhere exotic, you can wear your new canvas ViBis with your favorite summer dress at the seaside,” they suggested.

ViBi Venezia features furlanes, the traditional velvet slippers worn by gondoliers. Courtesy of Yoox

Just as open-ended as how to wear them is whom the sisters would love to see wearing the styles from the capsule collection. “Everyone who loves our Venice and would like to bring a little bit of it all around the world for their holidays,” the Arrivabenes explained to FN.

For anyone looking to bring a little slice of Venice into their holiday celebrations, the ViBi Venezia x Yoox capsule collection is available now, retailing from $108 to $140. Shop styles exclusively on Yoox.

A striped loafer from the exclusive ViBi Venezia x Yoox mini-collection. Courtesy of Yoox

Want more?

Meet the Two Italian Aristocrats From the Savoia Dynasty Who Have Stepped Into the Shoe Business

Top 10 Shoes of Milan Fashion Week Day 3

Kate Moss Is a Fan of This Up-and-Coming Shoe Label