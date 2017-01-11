The Vetements x Reebok Sneakers Covered in Doodles Have a Surprisingly High Price Tag

Vetements x Reebok InstaPump Fury sneakers. Courtesy of Matchesfashion

Vetements and Reebok are collaborating again, and while it’s certainly anticipated, the $760 price tag is causing a bit of sticker shock.

It’s not surprising for designer sneakers to cost hundreds of dollars, but this release seems to be particularly shocking given that it’s covered in elementary doodles that don’t necessarily seem worthy of the price.

Reebok’s classic InstaPump Fury silhouette is covered in words and drawings seemingly done with a Sharpie marker. Phrases such as “I’m Bored” and “Full on Life,” as well as stars, hearts and peace signs, are placed erratically on the white upper. Still, it’s become typical for a Vetements item to command such a retail price — after all, a sweatshirt from the cult-favorite brand’s collaboration with Champion rings in at nearly $1,000.

The sneakers are available to add to your wish list on Matchesfashion.com, but it’s not clear when they will be officially released. Not willing to drop $760 on these? At least they can serve as inspiration for your next DIY project.

