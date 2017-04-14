If You’re Going To Rock Vetements’ Butt-Baring Jeans, You Should Wear These Rear-Lifting Shoe Styles

Vetements x Levi's zip jeans. Courtesy of Matches

Vetements broke the internet Kim Kardashian West-style when it posted a photo this week of its denim collaboration with Levi’s. The Vetements x Levi’s jeans feature a zipper that runs from the top of the butt all the way to the front of the jeans, allowing one to show off their behind if desired.

Vetements gave this styling suggestion on its Instagram, and it definitely got social media talking.

#VETEMENTSxLEVIS @mytheresa.com @kevingiacco A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Vetements x Levi’s jeans, $1,984; matchesfashion.com

If you do decide to invest in the nearly-$2,000 jeans, you should choose your shoes wisely. After all, these pants arguably go best with a pert derrière. FN’s tip: The taller the heel, the better, as it forces you to carry yourself with better posture and will naturally lift your behind a bit higher. Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps fit the bill since they have a tall, spindly heel and a super-curved arch.

Christian Louboutin pump, $675; netaporter.com

If you’re not keen on such high single-sole pumps, try a sky-high platform such as Aquazzura’s Movie Star red suede platform — it gives you the same height as a pump, but with a bit more comfort thanks to the platform sole.

Aquazzura platform, $850; saksfifthavenue.com

Clear shoes are a major trend right now, and they’d be a perfect match for the jeans. Manolo Blahnik’s Estro wrap sandals with a clear PVC strap do double duty: The clear detail elongates the foot and makes it appear slimmer, while also allowing the attention to be on the jeans and, well, your tush.

Manolo Blahnik sandal, $745; barneys.com

Stay tuned — we have a feeling this wild style could make an appearance at Coachella this weekend. Kylie Jenner, perhaps?

