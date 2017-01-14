Versace Debuted Bold Basketball Kicks That Sneakerheads Will Love

View Slideshow Versace fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Versace is growing up.

At the Italian label’s fall ’17 men’s show at Milan Fashion Week today, designer Donatella Versace debuted a collection that was sleek, tailored and, at times, even a bit reserved — a far stone’s throw from its usual lineup of flashy prints and Medusa logo sneakers.

It was definitely an outwear-heavy collection this season. Topcoats, both single- or double-breasted, appeared in dense wools and were paired with solid turtlenecks. There were suede and camel trenches, and checkered puffer coats in red and black. As the collection went on, the pieces grew a tad more experimental. Plastic-look jackets and red leather pants went for futurism.

Though the shoes started off simple and dressy — like lug sole derbies and monkstraps — a tad of the old Versace began creeping its way back in, too, with new sneaker styles sure to excite brand enthusiasts. Bold basketball-inspired sneakers, for instance, had punchy two-tone colorways and were reminiscent of Air Jordans.

