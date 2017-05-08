Designer René Caovilla Will Exhibit Shoe Designs at Venice Biennale

René Caovilla "Snake" sandals from 1975. Courtesy Photo

MILAN — René Caovilla was selected to represent Italian footwear at the 57th Venice Biennale as part of the Luxus exhibition at the city’s Pavilion, revolving around the theme of luxury.

A press conference to present the project will be held on Monday with the mayor of Venice in attendance. The exhibit will be inaugurated on May 12, then open to the public beginning the following day and run until Nov. 26.

René Caovilla will be flanked by other artistic and traditional crafts from the city, such as glassblowing, mosaics, textiles and porcelain.

“For over 80 years, we have been taking the inspiration for our shoes from the myriad facets of both art and Venice itself, a timeless city that continues to astonish and hold spellbound anyone that comes into contact with it,” said chairman René Fernando Caovilla. “We are conscious that we have been part of something unique and extraordinary for three generations and so we have always attempted to use our creations to interpret the marriage of Venetian haute craftsmanship and the world of art.”

Caovilla also sees this as “a great opportunity to celebrate our relationship with the city. In fact, the project stems from a desire to rediscover a sense of the contemporary in tradition, underscoring a link with the local area that has flourished for over 80 years. As the first entirely handmade Venetian footwear brand, Caovilla simply had to be part of the project.”

In September, Caovilla unveiled a video dedicated to the brand’s hometown, Venice, to coincide with the city’s film festival, which focuses on the artisans working in the city’s “calli,” the narrow streets between the canals, from a gondola maker to a textile workshop where brocade is woven on 18th-century looms. At the time, René Caovilla’s son Edoardo, creative director and chief operating officer, acknowledged the influence of the city on the brand’s designs.