13 Stylish Shoes That Are Completely Vegan

Shopping vegan — and being on-trend while doing it — can be a real challenge. Most fashion-minded brands favor the use of leather on soles or as lining, making it difficult to find shoes that are completely made without animal products.

Luckily, we’re here to help. Below, we found 13 vegan footwear brands that are producing chic, cruelty-free styles.

Topping our list is Paris-based designer Amelie Pichard, who collaborated with Pamela Anderson — a PETA spokesperson and animal rights activist — on a series of vegan shoes. We love the cherry red mule, which ticks many trend boxes this season.

Other women’s standouts include Matt & Nat, an eco-friendly accessories brand founded in Montreal, Canada. Their block heel pump is perfectly modern and fresh. Stella McCartney, widely known for her use of vegetarian leathers, stands out with a checkered pointy pump.

Meanwhile, the men’s market has several options for vegan footwear, too.

Good Guys’ olive green men’s boot is designed in Paris and produced in Portugal. In the sneaker realm, EKN is offering a low-top sneaker in several colorways, made from recycled vegan suede and organic cotton.

For more vegan shoes, click through the gallery.

