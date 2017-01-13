UGG Goes High Fashion With 3.1 Phillip Lim Limited-Edition Shoes

A shot from the Phillip Lim x UGG campaign. Courtesy of brand.

UGG is upping its cool-kid status with the launch of a fall ’17 collaboration with designer Phillip Lim as part of his 3.1 Phillip Lim men’s line.

The limited edition capsule collection will feature four shoe styles. Lim has reimagined and reinterpreted the Classic High, Classic Short, Outdoor High and Outdoor Short in grungy plaids, bright color pops and with hardware detailing including chunky zippers. Prices start at $250.

A shot from the 3.1 Phillip Lim x UGG collection. Courtesy of brand.

“As a designer, I am constantly interested in exploring unexpected elements to create new aesthetic propositions,” Lim said. “One of the reasons I wanted to collaborate with UGG is because I felt that together we could create a collection that would inspire a laid back sense of cool. The approach stemmed from my California roots and memories of wearing UGG — a pure expression of unexpected fun and casual elegance.”

UGG brand president Andrea O’Donnell said, “Phillip Lim brings a fresh perspective to our men’s line, reimagining our iconic styles in a new way. This collection reflects his thoughtful craftsmanship in artful stitching and precise detail.”

UGG has had other high-fashion moments this season, too. The brand recently tapped style maven Alexa Chung to art direct its fall 2016 campaign and also created extreme platform sandals for Preen’s spring 2017 runway show.