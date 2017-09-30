Designer Phillip Lim Puts His Design Spin On Ugg Boots

Designer Phillip Lim adds a zipper to Ugg's Classic short boot. Courtesy of brand

Ready-to-wear designer Phillip Lim is partnering with iconic shearling brand Ugg for a collection, part of his 3.1 Phillip Lim men’s line. The line is available for sale on Oct. 1 online as well as at Ugg and Phillip Lim stores.

The limited-edition capsule collection, starting at $250, will focus on two silhouettes — the mini and short — all with the designer’s unique point of view that include touches of two silplaid, bright pops of color and stand-out hardware touches.

Phillip Lim adds plaid to a cozy Ugg boot for men. Courtesy of brand

Here, Lim talks about the challenges of his favorite Ugg styles and the importance of comfort in today’s footwear.

How did you bring your design sensibility to another brand while keeping both intact?

PL: “It was a huge challenge. I personally love Ugg. For me, my model going into this project was — if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. With my own [footwear] collection, we start brand new each season with a theme or character, feeling or mood. However, I respect the [Ugg] lifestyle. I grew up in southern California and have childhood memories of authentic style heroes such as old school surfers, mountain climbers and skaters who [wore] Ugg for function after play. Fast forward to today. I take [these] memories to [conjure up] the kinds of rebellious individuals I imagine wearing Ugg. It’s pure function, but in such a cool authentic way it becomes a style statement.”

Do you share the Ugg customer with your own?

PL: “I think there’s a crossover in their state of mind. [Both brands] make everything with conviction and authenticity. There’s a timeless nature and quality about what they do as well.”

A classic mini duck-inspired boot by 3.1 Phillip Lim for Ugg. Courtesy of brand

What is your favorite Ugg style?

PL:” I love our new version of the duck boot. Black and ivory water resistant canvas with a shearling lining. We took the classic foundation like the High and Low and I put my spin to it. I also evolved it into a water resistant duck boot.”

What’s the biggest challenge in designing shoes versus apparel?

PL: “I like flip-flopping from one to the other. It keeps it interesting. When you’re working with shoes, it’s more like product design. You’re sculpting something technical and highly functional. With clothes, it’s more about a feeling or mood. It’s a different way of looking at things.”

How many pairs of shoes are in your closet?

PL: “I have all types of shoes — sneakers, boots, outdoor shoes and beautiful classic derbys. I also like Cuban heels. I always tell people, it’s something you stand on so make sure they’re of top quality.”

How important is comfort in footwear today?

PL: “It’s a priority. There’s nothing worse than someone who looks uncomfortable. Their posture is horrible and looks as if they lack confidence. Shoes that are highly functional is the most important thing.”

