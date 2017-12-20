Twitter Calls Jimmy Choo’s Cruise ’18 Ad Campaign ‘Tone-Deaf’

Jimmy Choo's "Shimmer in the Dark" campaign featuring Cara Delevingne. Courtesy photo

Jimmy Choo is taking heat on social media for an advertisement starring Cara Delevingne, which critics are calling “tone-deaf” and “regressive.”

The ad, which came out in November, depicts the actress walking through the streets of New York in a red sequined minidress and glittery booties. In the clip, men cat-call Delevingne, complimenting her on her footwear choice.

Sharing the ad on Facebook, the luxury shoe brand wrote, “Starring in our Cruise 2018 campaign, Cara Delevingne takes us out on a night in New York City. From the pre-prep to the early hours, it’s a whirlwind of disco, sparkles and great shoes.”

But some social media users have criticized the timing of the ad, which comes amid a national awakening about sexual harassment and assault following exposés in The New York Times and The New Yorker revealing Harvey Weinstein’s alleged misconduct.

Feminist writer Jessica Valenti retweeted the ad yesterday, commenting, “Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is?“

Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is? https://t.co/8TK9huRHLL — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 19, 2017

NPR panelist Kyrie O’Connor added her voice to the mix, writing that the ad portrays a negative experience rather than a fun night on the town.

Trying to think of anything worse than faux-sashaying down a guy-lined street in too-high stupid-sparkly heels, a cheap-looking tiny dress, no bra and a bad wig. … Well, actual rape. — Kyrie O'Connor (@KyrieMeMo) December 20, 2017

“Tone deaf ad. women hate being catcalled,” another Twitter user wrote.

tone deaf ad. women hate being catcalled. — gina young (@ohginayoung) December 19, 2017

Others called out Delevingne — who shared her own story of Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment via Instagram in October — for her participation in the ad.

“Oh dear @Caradelevingne. Sad that you took part in this awful, regressive advertisement,” Twitter use @MsPerson wrote.

Oh dear @Caradelevingne. Sad that you took part in this awful, regressive advertisement. — Ms Person (@MsPerson) December 19, 2017

Nonetheless, some social media users appreciated the shoes in the ad, saying that Delevingne’s glittery booties caught their eyes.

“Those booties are ‘all I want for Christmas,’” wrote Twitter user @WearLipstick.

Those booties are “all I want for Christmas.” Cara is always fabulous. — Wear Lipstick (@WearLipstick) November 11, 2017

