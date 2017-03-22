Tory Burch Ad Featuring Poppy Delevingne Dancing to ‘Juju on That Beat’ Stirs Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Tory Burch’s latest ad is at the center of debate this week.
The label released an ad for its spring ’17 collection on Tuesday, directed by fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert and starring model Poppy Delevingne alongside two other models. The models dance to the song “Juju on That Beat,” while showing off the new collection.
But some have taken issue with the fact that the song is by two young black men, Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall, and the viral dance that goes along with it was popularized by the young black community — but the three women in the video are white. On social media, some are describing the video as cultural appropriation, while others don’t think there’s a problem.
People have also commented on Battaglia Engelbert’s Instagram video of the campaign.
“Next time please use some diversity especially since it’s a song that talks about nappy hair and is culturally appropriated. Not bashing but asking you to think about that next time. This was painful to watch at certain points,” one person wrote.
Another said, “Super embarrassing. I won’t shop at Tory Burch anymore. Thank you for enlightening me!”
According to Teen Vogue, Burch apologized in the comments section on the video, writing, “I personally feel badly if this hurt anyone, and I’m truly sorry.” However, that comment was apparently deleted and the video is no longer up.
In an interview with Elle Malaysia, Battaglia Engelbert said “‘Juju on That Beat’ is a happy song. I like the fact that it is a very easy song, too. The girls learned the moves very quickly and they had fun. The best part was watching them rehearsing and doing the song because they enjoyed themselves for real, which made this whole process very fun.”
Battaglia Engelbert, along with Delevingne, have yet to address the controversy.
Watch the video below.