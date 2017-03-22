Tory Burch Ad Featuring Poppy Delevingne Dancing to ‘Juju on That Beat’ Stirs Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Poppy Delevingne (center) in an ad for Tory Burch dancing to the song, "Juju on That Beat." YouTube

Tory Burch’s latest ad is at the center of debate this week.

The label released an ad for its spring ’17 collection on Tuesday, directed by fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert and starring model Poppy Delevingne alongside two other models. The models dance to the song “Juju on That Beat,” while showing off the new collection.

But some have taken issue with the fact that the song is by two young black men, Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall, and the viral dance that goes along with it was popularized by the young black community — but the three women in the video are white. On social media, some are describing the video as cultural appropriation, while others don’t think there’s a problem.

This Tory Burch ad with no black women but yall wanna juju? OH OK SIS — Undoland Hunter (@howyougonact) March 22, 2017

Cultural appropriation: an all white casted Tory Burch commercial with white women dancing to Juju on the Beat. — Deborah Kimbuta ✌♚ (@NaweziMarcel) March 22, 2017

i can't believe that tory burch juju on that beat ad is real. how in the world did that get approved — zoey johnson (@CHEL_seeyaa) March 22, 2017

Wow ppl were really mad at Tory burch dancing to ju ju on the beat? How tf is that cultural appropriation ? — KoKo✨ (@Giraffe_Lifexo) March 22, 2017

Y'all really offended by that Tory Burch ad….please tell me that y'all really not mad at that….please — lil bunz 😎 (@tyraashevonnee) March 22, 2017

People be reaching for the stars, the sun and the moon! Ain't nothing wrong with Tory Burch's video. The ad was cute and she was having fun! — NaijaBadBoy🇳🇬 (@badboydizzy1) March 22, 2017

People have also commented on Battaglia Engelbert’s Instagram video of the campaign.

“Next time please use some diversity especially since it’s a song that talks about nappy hair and is culturally appropriated. Not bashing but asking you to think about that next time. This was painful to watch at certain points,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Super embarrassing. I won’t shop at Tory Burch anymore. Thank you for enlightening me!”

Introducing #ToryStory An American Road Trip Directed by Me Starring : @poppydelevingne @toryburch #toryburchss17 choreography by @normannshay A post shared by Giovanna Engelbert (@bat_gio) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

According to Teen Vogue, Burch apologized in the comments section on the video, writing, “I personally feel badly if this hurt anyone, and I’m truly sorry.” However, that comment was apparently deleted and the video is no longer up.

In an interview with Elle Malaysia, Battaglia Engelbert said “‘Juju on That Beat’ is a happy song. I like the fact that it is a very easy song, too. The girls learned the moves very quickly and they had fun. The best part was watching them rehearsing and doing the song because they enjoyed themselves for real, which made this whole process very fun.”

Battaglia Engelbert, along with Delevingne, have yet to address the controversy.

