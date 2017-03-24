Tory Burch Responds to ‘Juju on That Beat’ Controversy

Poppy Delevingne (center) in an ad for Tory Burch dancing to the song, "Juju on That Beat." YouTube

Earlier this week, Tory Burch found herself in some hot water over a recently released ad featuring the brand’s spring ’17 collection.

Three models, including Poppy Delevingne, danced to the 2016 viral song “Juju on That Beat,” while wearing the new collection. Some took to social media to call out the brand for cultural appropriation, pointing out that the song and dance that went along with it was popularized by the young black community, yet all three women in the ad were white. Others didn’t feel that the video solicited such reaction. Either way, Burch has spoken out in a statement to British Vogue.

“The video was intended to celebrate music that we love with our spring collection,” she told the publication. “It was never meant to be insensitive in any way. We have removed the video from our channels. I personally feel very badly if this hurt anyone and I am truly sorry.”

The video, which was directed by fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, was also featured on Elle Malaysia‘s YouTube channel but it has since been removed. Battaglia Engelbert told the publication, “‘Juju on That Beat’ is a happy song. I like the fact that it is a very easy song, too. The girls learned the moves very quickly and they had fun. The best part was watching them rehearsing and doing the song because they enjoyed themselves for real, which made this whole process very fun.”

She has since removed the video from her Instagram, but has not addressed the controversy directly.

