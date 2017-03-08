Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Star in Tory Burch’s ‘Embrace Ambition’ Campaign

Designer Tory Burch has launched the #EmbraceAmbition campaign, encouraging women to never hide their ambitions.
Tory Burch is generating excitement for International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month with a new campaign: #EmbraceAmbition.

The designer cast a number of famous faces to appear in the PSA. Kerry Washington, Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Bosworth, Diane Kruger, Gabby Douglas, Melinda Gates, Sheryl Sandberg are among the stars. A few men are included too, such as Jon Hamm.

The video features the actresses and entrepreneurs in T-shirts that say “Powerful,” Visionary,” “Strong,” “Ambitious” and “Founder.”

 

Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons also participated, sporting a shirt that says “Mother.”

There is also a charitable tie: 100 percent of the proceeds go to The Tory Burch Foundation, which provides funding and resources to empower female entrepreneurs.

