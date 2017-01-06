Topman Design Brings Back Your Favorite ’90s Retro Runners

View Slideshow Topman fall '17 men's collection REX Shutterstock.

Topman Design may have referenced 1990s-inspired retro runners today during its fall ’17 men’s show at London Fashion Week, but there was nothing minimal about them.

The British high-street label amped up classic athleisure silhouettes — which strongly resembled Nike’s Air Presto running style — by infusing bold new accents, such as neon piping and color-pop soles.

The lace-up sneakers debuted in black or white colorways, and they were kept streamlined to ground the more experimental, club kid ready-to-wear pieces (the graphic technicolor hoodies, for instance, were all a bit Riff Raff). Yet when paired with a more dapper English look — drain-pipe trousers, a white button-up and plaid vest — the sneakers felt refreshingly offbeat.

A sporty footwear message is not exactly new for the brand’s creative director Gordon Richardson, who has shown sneakers for the past few seasons. For fall ’16, suede low-tops were shown in neutral colors. The brand even showed its interpretation of bowling shoes the year prior.

