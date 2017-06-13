The Best Sneakers From London Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2018

View Slideshow Dunhill spring '18 collection. REX Shutterstock

The men’s shows at London Fashion Week are home to some of the coolest emerging streetwear brands. For spring ’18, we saw labels debut a variety of sneaker styles, from purposely distressed styles to sleeker, dressier versions.

On the dressier side, highlights include Dunhill’s new suede low-tops. The British luxury brand’s new collection includes colored suede styles in unexpected shades of teal and lavender. Equally as refined are Richard James’ suede low-tops with leather laces, which are finished in a neutral beige. (Yes, you can wear these with a suit.)

A-Cold-Wall spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

But it wouldn’t be a sneaker trend without some cooler, grungier styles. A-Cold-Wall showed a DIY version of Nike Air Force One sneakers, which were dip-dyed and splattered with paint. (They were yesterday’s Shoe of the Day, which you can read about here). Kiko Kostadinov’s new collection, shown below, includes neon yellow runners that have a purposely dirtied finish.

Kiko Kostadinov spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Other sneaker standouts include Cottweiler and Reebok’s new collaboration styles. The collection includes zip-front neoprene sneakers in pastel shades of orange and yellow.

For more sneakers, click through the gallery.

