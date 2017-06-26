The Top 5 Shoe Trends From the Paris Fashion Week Men’s Shows

Paris Fashion Week turns out some of the most luxurious collections of the year, and the spring ’18 shows this past weekend certainly didn’t disappoint. Menswear labels debuted a bevy of footwear trends to take note of, including the must-have sneakers, sandals and boots.
Read on for the top five shoe trends:
1. Chunky Sneakers
Extra-thick rubber soles give these colorful runners a new, modern feel. The look was seen at labels like Dior Homme, Valentino, Balenciaga and Hermes.
2. Casual Espadrilles
Jute-soled espadrilles were given a relaxed spin via sneakers or loafers. We saw eye-catching styles at Loewe, Officine Generale and Paul Smith.
3. Sleek Ankle Boots
Whether printed or in smooth leather, the classic ankle boot was refined and dressy this season. Our favorites include Dries Van Noten, Berluti and Balenciaga styles.
4. Strappy Sandals
The must-have sandal for spring is super-strappy. The look came in many forms, from slides to slingbacks, and was seen at brands like Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen.
5. Collapsible Mules
A major women’s trend trickled down into menswear for spring. Open-back mules were seen at Loewe, Juun.J and Officine Generale.
For a closer look at the trends, click through the gallery.
