The Top 5 Shoe Trends From the Paris Fashion Week Men’s Shows

Paris Fashion Week turns out some of the most luxurious collections of the year, and the spring ’18 shows this past weekend certainly didn’t disappoint. Menswear labels debuted a bevy of footwear trends to take note of, including the must-have sneakers, sandals and boots.

Read on for the top five shoe trends:

1. Chunky Sneakers

Extra-thick rubber soles give these colorful runners a new, modern feel. The look was seen at labels like Dior Homme, Valentino, Balenciaga and Hermes.

Dior Homme spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

2. Casual Espadrilles

Jute-soled espadrilles were given a relaxed spin via sneakers or loafers. We saw eye-catching styles at Loewe, Officine Generale and Paul Smith.

Paul Smith spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

3. Sleek Ankle Boots

Whether printed or in smooth leather, the classic ankle boot was refined and dressy this season. Our favorites include Dries Van Noten, Berluti and Balenciaga styles.

Berluti spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

4. Strappy Sandals

The must-have sandal for spring is super-strappy. The look came in many forms, from slides to slingbacks, and was seen at brands like Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen.

Hermes spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

5. Collapsible Mules

A major women’s trend trickled down into menswear for spring. Open-back mules were seen at Loewe, Juun.J and Officine Generale.

