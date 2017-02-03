The Top Fall 2017 Men’s Shoes From New York Fashion Week

View Slideshow Kozaburo fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Now that New York Fashion Week: Men’s has wrapped, we’re taking a look at the top shoes to hit the fall ’17 runways. This season, heavyweight guest designers such as Raf Simons showed, while returning labels including Todd Snyder and Tim Coppens presented their latest offerings.

Raf Simons fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Todd Snyder fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Simons showed his new collection, which was an ode to New York (“I Love New York” sweaters were even shown throughout). The featured shoes included squared-toe leather dress shoes, a silhouette we saw pop up in Paris at the Dries Van Noten men’s show.

Dries Van Noten fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Notable mentions: Snyder showed a neutral collection of suede boots, in brown or camel colorways. Up-and-coming designer Raun LaRose partnered with Adidas on outdoorsy hiker shoes.

Raun LaRose fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

