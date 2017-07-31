Meet the Next Generation of ‘It’ Shoe Designers

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture of personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. For our cover story, we went on location and into the private quarters of Soloviere’s Alexia Aubert, Chatelles’ Francois du Chastel, Amélie Pichard, Kalda’s Katrín Alda, Malone Souliers’ Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt, Darmaki’s Sultan Al Darmaki, Axel Arigato’s Max Svärdh and Albin Johansson, and Olgana Paris’ Olgana Djanguirov.

Check out the video above to meet the world’s next “it” shoe designers.