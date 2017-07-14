The Top 8 Men’s Shoe Collaborations From New York Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week: Men’s officially wrapped, we’re taking a look at the top shoe partnerships to come out of the spring ’18 runway collections this past week. Though sneakers officially dominated the jam-packed week, a few designers partnered on dressier styles as well, such as oxfords and espadrilles.
The biggest trend of the week? Designers partnered with classic sneaker brands such as Gola, Adidas and Greats, giving their iconic styles new life.
Below, see our top 10 collab picks.
1. Jahnkoy x Puma
2. Raf Simons x Adidas
3. Dyne x Greats
4. David Hart x Toms
5. Raun Larose x Adidas Outdoor
6. Wood House x Gola
7. You/As x Eytys
8. Willy Chavarria x Florsheim
