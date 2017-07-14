The Top 8 Men’s Shoe Collaborations From New York Fashion Week

View Slideshow Dyne spring '18 men's collection. REX Shutterstock

With New York Fashion Week: Men’s officially wrapped, we’re taking a look at the top shoe partnerships to come out of the spring ’18 runway collections this past week. Though sneakers officially dominated the jam-packed week, a few designers partnered on dressier styles as well, such as oxfords and espadrilles.

The biggest trend of the week? Designers partnered with classic sneaker brands such as Gola, Adidas and Greats, giving their iconic styles new life.

Below, see our top 10 collab picks.

1. Jahnkoy x Puma



Janhkoy x Puma men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

2. Raf Simons x Adidas



Raf Simons spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

3. Dyne x Greats



Dyne spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

4. David Hart x Toms



David Hart spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

5. Raun Larose x Adidas Outdoor



Raun LaRose spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

6. Wood House x Gola



Wood House spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

7. You/As x Eytys



You/As spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

8. Willy Chavarria x Florsheim



Willy Chavarria spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

