The Top 8 Men’s Shoe Collaborations From New York Fashion Week

Dyne spring '18 men's collection.
With New York Fashion Week: Men’s officially wrapped, we’re taking a look at the top shoe partnerships to come out of the spring ’18 runway collections this past week. Though sneakers officially dominated the jam-packed week, a few designers partnered on dressier styles as well, such as oxfords and espadrilles.

The biggest trend of the week? Designers partnered with classic sneaker brands such as Gola, Adidas and Greats, giving their iconic styles new life.

Below, see our top 10 collab picks.

1. Jahnkoy x Puma

Jahnkoy Puma Sneakers Janhkoy x Puma men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

2. Raf Simons x Adidas

Raf Simons Spring 2018 Raf Simons spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

3. Dyne x Greats

Dyne Spring 2018 Dyne spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

4. David Hart x Toms

Dsvid Hart Spring 2018 David Hart spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

5. Raun Larose x Adidas Outdoor

Raun Larose spring 2018 Raun LaRose spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

6. Wood House x Gola

Wood House spring 2018 Wood House spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

7. You/As x Eytys

Youas Spring 2018 You/As spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

8.  Willy Chavarria x Florsheim

Willy Chavarria Spring 2018 Willy Chavarria spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

