The 5 Coolest Sets We Saw at the Men’s Runway Shows at New York Fashion Week

View Slideshow Raf Simons spring '18 men's collection. REX Shutterstock

For designers at New York Fashion Week: Men’s this season, the city served as a playground. This past week, labels ditched traditional runway venues for their spring ’18 men’s presentations, favoring unexpected settings all around New York City (from dark alleyways to iconic gay bars). Below, see our top five picks.

1. Raf Simons’ Chinatown Alleyway

Raf Simons showed his latest collection in an unexpected venue: a dingy alleyway in New York’s Chinatown district. The set, inspired by ‘Blade Runner,’ included hanging Chinese lanterns printed with New Order’s 1987 ‘Substance’ album art. Moments before the show, handlers poured water onto the makeshift concrete runway, which was standing-only on both sides. Good things the models wore rain boots.

Raf SImons spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

2. Willy Chavarria’s gay leather bar

Held at the leather gay bar The Eagle in New York, Willy Chavarria’s spring presentation played up the campy “cruising” theme with leather pants and conductor hats. Meanwhile, the shoes were done in collaboration with Florsheim.

Willy Chavarria spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

3. Bode’s bedtime presentation

Talk about a cozy modeling gig. For Bode’s latest presentation, models wore chic loungewear — think silk shirts and linen pants — while resting on, yes, beds. And no shoes allowed: The models went barefoot.

Bode spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

4. Katama’s seaside retreat

Talk about taking nautical fashion to the next level. For Katama’s spring collection, the presentation was held on a docked sailing boat at Pier 25. Models wore shoes that were done in collaboration with Greats, showcasing them by the Hudson River.

Katama spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

5. Gustav Von Aschenbach by Robert Geller’s secret doors

It was all about the set design at Robert Geller’s presentation for Gustav Von Aschenbach. Looks were matched to colorful — and mysterious — doors on the runway. Where do they lead? Judging by the collection, to Chic-town.

Gustav Von Aschenbach by Robert Geller spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

For the top shoes from New York Fashion Week: Men’s, click through the gallery.

