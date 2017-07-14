The Top Shoes From New York Fashion Week: Men’s Spring 2018

View Slideshow Janhkoy x Puma men's collection. REX Shutterstock

The spring ’18 shows at New York Fashion Week: Men’s, which ended yesterday, offered a bevy of fresh shoes to dissect. From buzzy collabos to unique runway styles, designers paid close attention to their footwear collections this season. We’re rounding up the top moments from the week.

At Jahnkoy and Puma’s energetic men’s event, held at Bergdorf Goodman’s men’s store Wednesday, a new sneaker capsule collection was shown. Athletic sneakers were given a dramatic makeover with artful beading and tassels. (We peeked at the price tags on the soles — they’ll set you back a cool $1,300). Totally worth it.

Ovadia and Sons spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Ovadia and Sons’ latest collection included unique footwear styles. Lace up Wallabee-style shoes were given graphic treatments in two-tone colorways.

Classic sneaker brands lent their sneaker styles to the shows this season. At Wood House and Head of State, iconic Gola sneakers gave the collections a retro feel. Meanwhile, Raf Simons’ buzzy show — held in a “Blade Runner”-inspired alleyway in Chinatown — debuted two new sneaker styles, done in partnership with Adidas.

For more of the top shoes, click through the gallery.

