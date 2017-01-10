The Top 10 Shoes From London Men’s Fashion Week

Now that London Fashion Week has wrapped up, we’re taking a look at the standout men’s shoes that hit the runway for fall ’17. While the biggest overall trend pointed to an outdoorsy feel — think hiker boots and performance materials — there was also plenty of sneaker experimentation, including styles that were crocheted or painted.
For the top 10 shoes from London, see below:
1. Manolo Blahnik x Wales Bonner’s rocker boots
2. J.W. Anderson’s crocheted sneakers
3. Casely-Hayford’s mixed-media sneakers by Helen Kirkum
4. Lou Dalton’s multicolored low-tops
5. Vivienne Westwood’s hand-painted squiggle print shoes
6. Christopher Raeburn x Clarks hiker-style boots
7. Topman’s retro runners with neon accents
8. Maharishi’s split-toe sneakers
9. Christopher Shannon’s Hi-Tec hiker boots
10. KTZ’s leather combat boots
For a closer look at the shoes, click through the gallery.
Want more men’s coverage?
The Craziest Fall 2017 Shoes From London Men’s Fashion Week
Outdoorsy Performance Shoes Were a Major Trend at London Men’s Fashion Week
London Men’s Fashion Week Street Style: It’s All About the Shock Factor