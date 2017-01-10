The Top 10 Shoes From London Men’s Fashion Week

Now that London Fashion Week has wrapped up, we’re taking a look at the standout men’s shoes that hit the runway for fall ’17. While the biggest overall trend pointed to an outdoorsy feel — think hiker boots and performance materials — there was also plenty of sneaker experimentation, including styles that were crocheted or painted.

For the top 10 shoes from London, see below:

1. Manolo Blahnik x Wales Bonner’s rocker boots

wales bonner fall 2017Wales Bonner fall ’17 collection. Instagram.

2. J.W. Anderson’s crocheted sneakers

J.W. Anderson fall '17 collection.J.W. Anderson fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

3. Casely-Hayford’s mixed-media sneakers by Helen Kirkum

Casely-HayfordCasely-Hayford fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

4. Lou Dalton’s multicolored low-tops

Lou Dalton fall '17 collection.Lou Dalton fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

5. Vivienne Westwood’s hand-painted squiggle print shoes

Vivienne Westwood Fall 2017Vivienne Westwood fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

6. Christopher Raeburn x Clarks hiker-style boots

Christopher Raeburn fall '17 collection.Christopher Raeburn fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstsock

7. Topman’s retro runners with neon accents

Topman Fall 2017Topman fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

8. Maharishi’s split-toe sneakers

Maharishi fall '17 collection.Maharishi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

9. Christopher Shannon’s Hi-Tec hiker boots

Christopher Shannon fall '17 collection.Christopher Shannon fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

10. KTZ’s leather combat boots

KTZ fall '17 collection.KTZ fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

