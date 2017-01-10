The Top 10 Shoes From London Men’s Fashion Week

View Slideshow Casely-Hayford fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Now that London Fashion Week has wrapped up, we’re taking a look at the standout men’s shoes that hit the runway for fall ’17. While the biggest overall trend pointed to an outdoorsy feel — think hiker boots and performance materials — there was also plenty of sneaker experimentation, including styles that were crocheted or painted.

For the top 10 shoes from London, see below:

1. Manolo Blahnik x Wales Bonner’s rocker boots

Wales Bonner fall ’17 collection. Instagram.

2. J.W. Anderson’s crocheted sneakers

J.W. Anderson fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

3. Casely-Hayford’s mixed-media sneakers by Helen Kirkum

Casely-Hayford fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

4. Lou Dalton’s multicolored low-tops

Lou Dalton fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

5. Vivienne Westwood’s hand-painted squiggle print shoes

Vivienne Westwood fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

6. Christopher Raeburn x Clarks hiker-style boots

Christopher Raeburn fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstsock

7. Topman’s retro runners with neon accents

Topman fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

8. Maharishi’s split-toe sneakers

Maharishi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

9. Christopher Shannon’s Hi-Tec hiker boots

Christopher Shannon fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

10. KTZ’s leather combat boots

KTZ fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

