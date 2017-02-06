The Top Sneakers From New York Fashion Week Men’s Fall 2017

View Slideshow John Elliott fall '17 men's collection. REX Shutterstock.

While sneakers dominated the street style scene outside the shows at New York Fashion Week: Men’s last week, the runways saw a bevy of new sneaker styles that will hit the market soon. Men’s labels embraced a variety of sneakers for fall ’17 such as athletic-inspired high-tops or cleaner, minimal low-tops.

Certain brands chose dressier finishes on sneakers. At John Elliott, refined sneakers were offered in colored suedes such as burgundy and mustard. The same approach was seen at David Naman, who showed a mixture of beige and black low-tops.

Wood House fall ’17 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock.

Other labels embraced the sporty attitude that sneakers lent to their ready-to-wear collection. At Dyne’s fall show, athletic-inspired sneakers had chunky sport bottoms and performance materials. Uri Minkoff’s sneakers had stretchy uppers done in a smooth leather. Jahnkoy took lace-up runners and embellished them with black and white beading.

Jahnkoy fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For more sneakers, click through the gallery.

