The Top Men’s Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow Pierre Hardy fall '17 presentation. Courtesy of brand

The fall ’17 men’s shows at Paris Fashion Week, which ended on Sunday, included new collections from some of the most luxurious labels in the world. High-end brands such as Dior Homme, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga showed their latest footwear offerings that ranged from sporty sneakers to subtle dress shoes.

Balenciaga started the week on a strong note with new takes on its Triple-S sneaker styles. Colorful retro runners had triple-stacked soles and a purposely distressed finish. Over at Louis Vuitton, the French luxury brand collaborated with Supreme on an assortment of sneakers.

Sacai Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Dressy styles proved to be standouts as well. At Dior Homme, the bondage-inspired leather boots were buckled and strappy. Meanwhile, at Hermes, classic leather boots were inspired by the label’s classic saddle boot style.

Off-the-runway presentations also offered strong shoe collections. At Pierre Hardy, bold colors were infused onto leather boots and performance-inspired sneakers. Robert Clergerie focused on technical innovations, such as soles made out of tree sap.

Balenciaga fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

