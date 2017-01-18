The Top 5 Shoe Trends From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow Performance Sneaker trend at Milan Men's Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

The fall ’17 men’s shows at Milan Fashion Week, which ended on Tuesday, provided a bevy of new shoe trends. Overall, the season proved to be surprisingly understated and polished — but there were shoe innovations galore.

Below are the top five footwear trends:

Loafing Around

MSGM fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The essential loafer got an update with clunkier silhouettes. The heavy-duty styles had refined detailing such as kiltie uppers or colored leathers.

Punk Phase

Neil Barrett fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Dress shoes went edgy with heavy metal studding and punchy color accents. While they added a dash of cool, they can be easily worn with a suit.

Furry Feet

Prada fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

The fur trend continued to dominate in new, unexpected versions. The finishes included patchwork shaggy furs and understated ponyhair applications.

Take a Hike

Ferragamo fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The lug-sole hiker appeared in several different interpretations. The adventure-seeking styles ranged from true performance wear to more high-end takes.

Sports Club



Etro fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Must-have sneakers were debuted in performance-ready materials. Still, sleek shapes and tasteful hues gave them more of a fashion spin.

