The Most Luxurious Men’s Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection. REX Shutterstock.

We saw the top fashion houses in the world showing at Paris Fashion Week this past week — brands like Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Dior Homme. As always, the stakes were high to deliver immaculate, luxurious collections, and luxury labels didn’t fail to deliver that within the footwear offerings this season.

High-end shoes ranged from sneakers to dress shoes. Of course, if we’re talking sneakers, the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration spurred the most coveted kicks of the season. (One can only imagine what the resale value will be for them, too). Over at Dior Homme, creative director Kris Van Assche sent out bondage-inspired sneakers with buckles and straps. Balenciaga debuted new Triple-S sneaker styles.

Louis Vuitton x Supreme fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

Well-crafted dress shoes also round out the luxurious list. This season, designers seemed to focus on technical innovations. At Robert Clergerie, for instance, the soles of dressy styles were 100-percent natural and made from tree sap.

Haider Ackermann’s debut season for Berluti included the house’s signature burnished leathers, used on boots and brogues. Pierre Hardy updated Chelsea boots with thick soles and color accents. Meanwhile, Hermes also played it classic with high-quality desert boots, which were a riff on its iconic saddle boot.

Robert Clergerie Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection. Courtesy of Robert Clergerie.

Berluti fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

For a closer look at the shoes, click through the gallery.

