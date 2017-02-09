Shoes You Can Buy Now From the Tommy x Gigi Spring ’17 Show

By / 2 hours ago
Tommy Gigi Spring 2017 Shoes
Gigi Hadid walks in the Tommy x Gigi spring '17 runway show on Feb. 8.
REX Shutterstock

On Wednesday, social media was alight with photos and videos from Tommy Hilfiger’s major spring ’17 runway show in Venice, Calif.

The iconic American designer debuted the latest Tommy x Gigi collection, a collaboration with model Gigi Hadid, who opened and closed the show. Like many designers, Hilfiger made the collection available immediately following the debut. So, if you loved Hadid’s shoes, you’re in luck.

Hadid’s black cowboy boots are available for preorder and are priced at $630, as is a similar patchwork denim pair.

Tommy Gigi Spring 2017 ShoesGigi Hadid on the runway wearing Tommy x Gigi spring ’17 cowboy boots. REX Shutterstock
Tommy Gigi Spring 2017 ShoesTommy x Gigi spring ’17 cowboy boots. REX Shutterstock
Tommy Gigi Spring 2017 ShoesTommy x Gigi spring ’17 leather cowboy boots. Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Gigi Spring 2017 ShoesTommy x Gigi spring ’17 cowboy boots. REX Shutterstock
Tommy Gigi Spring 2017 ShoesTommy x Gigi spring ’17 denim patchwork cowboy boots. Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

High- and low-top sneakers covered in patches also appeared on models including Devon Windsor. Unfortunately, those pairs are already sold out. There were also a few wedge sandals and espadrilles, which were quickly snapped up following the show.

Tommy Gigi Spring 2017 ShoesTommy x Gigi spring ’17 sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Plenty of celebrities at the show were wearing looks by Hilfiger. Click through the gallery to see some of the stars who were there.

