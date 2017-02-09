Shoes You Can Buy Now From the Tommy x Gigi Spring ’17 Show

On Wednesday, social media was alight with photos and videos from Tommy Hilfiger’s major spring ’17 runway show in Venice, Calif.
The iconic American designer debuted the latest Tommy x Gigi collection, a collaboration with model Gigi Hadid, who opened and closed the show. Like many designers, Hilfiger made the collection available immediately following the debut. So, if you loved Hadid’s shoes, you’re in luck.
Hadid’s black cowboy boots are available for preorder and are priced at $630, as is a similar patchwork denim pair.
High- and low-top sneakers covered in patches also appeared on models including Devon Windsor. Unfortunately, those pairs are already sold out. There were also a few wedge sandals and espadrilles, which were quickly snapped up following the show.
Plenty of celebrities at the show were wearing looks by Hilfiger. Click through the gallery to see some of the stars who were there.
Want More?
Lady Gaga, Lewis Hamilton and More Celebs in the Front Row at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring ’17 Show
Gigi Hadid Just Got Her Own Tommy Hilfiger Barbie Doll
Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez Love Throwing it Back to the 1970s