Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid Will Show Next Collection at London Fashion Week

“My vision for TommyNow was to create a global platform that could bring our shows to audiences around the globe like a rock-and-roll world tour,” Hilfiger said in a statement. “It’s about celebrating the connection between fashion and pop culture with experiences, performances and inspiring interactions that are designed around our consumers.”

In addition to including the fall ’17 Tommy x Gigi collection, the show will also include Hilfiger Edition, a men’s collection, and Hilfiger Collection, the brand’s premium womenswear designs. As with both TommyNow shows previously, this show will be done in the see-now, buy-now format. All the men’s and women’s runway looks will be available to shop immediately after the show in more than 70 countries. There will even be a shoppable live stream.

Gigi Hadid on the runway wearing Tommy x Gigi spring ’17 cowboy boots. REX Shutterstock

The show will be held at London’s Roundhouse in the city’s Camden area, which first served as a turntable engine shed when it was built in 1846 but became a concert venue in the 1960s, with bands such as the Rolling Stones and The Beatles playing there.

Last month, Hilfiger announced that Hadid had signed on to work with the brand for two more seasons: fall ’17 and spring ’18. The TommyNow show in London should certainly bring some attention to that fashion week, which isn’t as buzzed about those in New York, Milan and Paris. At the spring ’17 show in L.A., more than 3,000 people including models and influencers, press, buyers and consumers attended the carnival-like show at Venice Beach.

